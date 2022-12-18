Former SC governor announces upcoming resignation from humanitarian food organization

Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley has announced he will step down in the spring from his current role leading a global humanitarian agency that addresses food and hunger issues.

Beasley, who was South Carolina’s governor from 1995 to 1999, said in a Saturday statement that he will resign from his role as executive director of the World Food Programme in April 2023. He has been with the organization for six years.

“Serving in this capacity has been the greatest joy and deepest heartache of my life,” Beasley said in a statement on the World Food Programme’s website. “Thanks to the generosity of governments and individuals, we have fed so many millions of people. But the reality is we have not been able to feed them all, and the tragedy of extreme hunger in a wealthy world persists.”

Beasley said a search for his successor already has begun. The former Palmetto State governor was supposed to step down earlier this year, but his time with the World Food Programme was extended for a year to help navigate through an unsteady global climate that included COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and soaring global food prices.

The World Food Programme works in more than 120 countries and brings food to people who are displaced by conflict and natural disasters. The organization won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020.

“It has been an honor to serve this inspiring organization and to work with its 23,000 dedicated women and men,” Beasley said in his statement. “I thank the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for giving me this role to play.”