Former San Jose State trainer Scott Shaw charged with sexually assaulting student-athletes

The U.S. Department of Justice charged former SJSU director of sports medicine, Scott Shaw, pictured here in an SJSU promotional video, with sexual misconduct. Seventeen female swimmers alleged in 2009-10 Shaw inappropriately touched them during treatments.

A former top San Jose State University athletic trainer accused of sexual misconduct toward more than a dozen female athletes during his nearly 15-year tenure at the school has been charged with civil rights violations connected to at least four of those women, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Scott Shaw, 54, allegedly touched four female athletes beneath their undergarments, massaging their breasts and pelvic areas when they sought treatment for other parts of their bodies, the DOJ said in a press release. The agency said the incidents occurred between 2017 and 2020.

"Shaw, as a state employee for the California State University system, is further alleged to have acted under color of law when he sexually assaulted the victims," the press release stated.

Shaw will appear to face charges in U.S. District Court in San Jose on a date to be determined. The counts carry a maximum of six years in prison if convicted.

"It’s a relief to finally be acknowledged," Linzy Warkentin, a former San Jose State swimmer who alleged Shaw sexually abused her more than a decade ago, told USA TODAY. "For some girls, the fact that they were told (by the school) that this sexual assault was OK has affected their relationships for the past decade. Perhaps they can finally start to heal from that."

Kirsten Trammell (left) and Linzy Warkentin both said San Jose State University athletic trainer Scott Shaw touched them inappropriately while performing treatments during their time as athletes on the college swim team.

USA TODAY first reported about Shaw in April 2020 when it revealed that SJSU began quietly reinvestigating a decade-old claims that he had inappropriately touched female athletes who came to him seeking treatment for sports-related issues.

Read the full investigation: San Jose State reinvestigates claims athletic trainer inappropriately touched swimmers

The university had reviewed the swimmers’ allegations in 2010 but cleared Shaw of wrongdoing, saying that his treatments – which he’d described to the athletes as “pressure point” or “trigger point” therapy – constituted a scientific and accepted method of treatment for muscle injuries.

Shaw was never disciplined, arrested or charged, and he remained in his position as sports medicine director for the next 10 years, during which time he continued to treat and, according to the D.O.J., sexually abuse female athletes.

Last year, the California State University System’s Title IX office conducted a new investigation that substantiated 10 women’s allegations against Shaw, which spanned more than a decade.

The criminal case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's field office in San Francisco. It will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Pitman of the Northern District of California and Special Litigation Counsel Fara Gold of the criminal section of the D.O.J's Civil Rights Division.

The criminal charges against Shaw only cover the abuse from the last five years, which an FBI spokesman told USA TODAY was due to the statute of limitations expiring in the cases of the other women.

Shaw came to San Jose State as an associate head athletic trainer in 2006. He served as the women’s swimming and diving team’s primary trainer at the time and continued working with the team after his promotion two years later to sports medicine director, a position he still holds.

Allegations against him first surfaced in December 2009, when swim coach Sage Hopkins alerted university administrators that 17 of his swimmers described alleged inappropriate treatment by Shaw. After meeting with his team, Hopkins typed and emailed summaries of the swimmers’ accounts to university administrators.

According to the notes, 14 said Shaw had put his hands under their bras, in many cases massaging their breasts and sometimes exposing their nipples. One said Shaw touched her breasts without going under her bra, while another said Shaw placed his hands within a half-inch of her nipple. Five said Shaw touched them beneath their underwear.

In addition to the swimmers, athletes from two other San Jose State women’s teams described similar encounters with Shaw from around the same time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FBI charges former San Jose State athletic trainer with sexual assault