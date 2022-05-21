Former Russian mercenary lifts lid on secretive Wagner Group

·7 min read

Marat Gabidullin is the first combatant from private Russian paramilitary company Wagner to break rank and talk publicly about the secretive organisation. He recounts his four years as a mercenary in eastern Ukraine and Syria in his memoir In the Same River Twice, now available in French.

Gabidullin, 55, a Russian veteran with the airborne forces and a former bodyguard, joined Wagner in 2015. Injured in Palmyra, Syria, in 2016, he quit the unit in 2019. His memoir relates the battles waged by the Wagner Group in Donbas, Syria and on the Africa continent.

Officially, Russia bans private military companies and Moscow denies knowledge of Wagner.

But human rights abuses by Wagner fighters in Central African Republic, Libya and most recently in Mali have been reported, and denounced, by France, the EU and the UN.

Rights groups have accused Wagner of carrying war crimes in Syria.

Gabidullin's memoirs were published in Russian and English earlier this year. To mark the publication of the French version "Moi, Marat, ex-commandant de l’armée Wagner" (Ed. Michel Lafon) he spoke to RFI's Denis Strelkov.

RFI: Do you fear for your safety?

Marat Gabidullin: My answer to this question is always very simple: it was before that you had to be afraid, now the Rubicon's been crossed. I want as many people as possible to know how this military company works from the inside. The world must know the reality, see Wagner's real face. It's sometimes unflattering, nothing is simple. But Wagner's image is often demonised in the press. And for good reason.

What do you mean?

A few years ago, everyone was talking about a video on the execution of two Syrian militiamen. The people responsible for this execution were identified as Wagner mercenaries. I think they were.

Did you know them? Were they with you in Syria?

No, I don't know them personally. All the evidence shows that these mercenaries were part of the battalions formed in 2017 on the fly, just before a major military operation in Akerbat. Very few of these new recruits had any military experience.

Can you confirm that members of the Wagner company committed war crimes in Syria?

Neither I, nor my colleagues, nor the soldiers under my command committed any; we have no civilian blood on our hands.

But you have to understand one thing. Who is a Wagner soldier? He's someone who isn't accountable, has no legal existence, no clear status. He acts with absolute impunity. He will never answer for his actions, for his crimes in a court of law. So everything depends on his personality.

But I would stress they're often men with military experience and no psychological problems. They're able to make good decisions in times of war.

But those who join Wagner's army without military experience, where do they come from?

It's hard to say. Especially now with the war in Ukraine. I don't think they sift through them, there aren't any strict criteria for going to the front.

So Wagner is still recruiting men to send to Ukraine?

Yes, troops are being trained to fight in Donbas.

Three Russian journalists were killed in Central African Republic while trying to investigate Wagner, and you are talking openly. Why is Wagner letting you talk?

I didn't ask anyone's permission. I just think it's important to talk about it because the problem of private military companies is extremely important for Russia.

Have you received any threats following your revelations?

At the moment I don't feel in danger because I'm far from Russia. But knives are most probably being sharpened against me back there.

How closely is Wagner linked to the Kremlin and the Russian army?

Russian law doesn't just prohibit mercenary groups, individuals can't even possess automatic weapons. But such companies exist so it means they are protected by the state.

Who created the Wagner company? Was it the powerful Evgenii Prigozhin – once called "Putin's chef" and whom you know personally?

I don't want to get into names, I don't see the point. But here's the simple outline: there's a man with an entrepreneurial spirit, close to the tsar, and he has a commercial project abroad. He lays the project out before the tsar and asks for money and means. The tsar agrees and gives him what he needs, but asks him to promote his country's political interests abroad.

Do you think the Wagner army's role in Syria was appropriate?

You mustn't forget that in Syria we fought the Islamic State organisation – the plague of the 21st century. But I understand that by going to fight a ferocious beast, we allowed another ferocious beast – Bashar al-Assad – to remain in power.

He's a less violent and less dangerous wild beast, but he's still a wild beast that's caused a lot of suffering to his people, whereas his army was weak and ineffective.

You explain in your book that you and your comrades were the ones on the front line, far more so than the Russian army.

The war in Syria was won by mercenaries – all the most important military interventions were carried out by us, not by the regular army. The capture of Palmyra, of Akherbat, that was us!

What happened in Akherbat is very telling. We did all the work, and then we were ordered to leave the city. That's when the Russian army entered the town with the journalists. The soldiers, followed by cameras, liberated a city that had already been liberated!

When you went to Ukraine in 2015, it wasn't to fight the Islamic State group. What was your mission and why did you accept it?

I was a victim of Russian propaganda, I shared its ideas. We were told that the Nazis who took power in Kiev were threatening Donbas, that we had to save "the Russian world". I believed it was necessary.

Who do you think gives orders to Wagner's army? Russian generals, officers?

Without a doubt, and it's normal. They're in collaboration with the Russian army's centre of command. Otherwise it wouldn't have been possible on the ground – troops never make decisions on their own.

You left Wagner in 2019. Have you been invited to fight in the war in Ukraine?

They will never let me back into Wagner, I'm persona non grata for them. But I was contacted by another private military company in September. As soon as I realised that it involved fighting against Ukraine, I told them I couldn't. It goes against my convictions, I told them frankly.

But you went to Ukraine in 2015. That didn't that bother you?

Yes, but my mission in Lugansk [in Donbas] had a big impact on me. The two months I spent in Ukraine made me realise that we were being lied to a lot in Russia, that the propaganda did not correspond to reality.

I even wanted to leave Wagner after 2015. But I was invited to go to Syria, a faraway Arab country that I didn't know. Fighting against Ukrainians, my compatriots, wasn't the same thing as fighting people I didn't know. So I continued. It was also about earning money.

How much were you paid?

At the time, it was 80,000 roubles (about 1,200 euros) during the training period. Then during the war, 180,000 roubles a month (2,600 euros). If you took part in combat it was 240,000 roubles (3,700 euros).

What is your status here in France as a Wagner veteran, given the organisation is blacklisted by the European Union?

At the moment I don't have a residence permit, I'm just a tourist. But if I feel it's dangerous for me in Russia I might stay here. I'm not ashamed of anything, I haven't committed any act for which I will be criminally responsible.

Read also:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Who were Mariupol's last defenders?

    The Ukrainian forces who made a determined last stand in a Mariupol steel mill against Russian troops were a mixture of seasoned soldiers, border guards, a controversial national guard regiment and volunteers who took up arms in the weeks before Russia’s invasion. As Russia announced it had completed its takeover of Mariupol with the surrender of the fighters who served as the final obstacle, Ukraine's government did not confirm the city's fall. Earlier in the week, Ukrainian officials said its combantants in the Azovstal steel plant had completed their mission and were being evacuated, describing them as heroes who had fulfilled a grueling task.

  • How the CIA's Hunt for a Russian Mole Blinded It To Putin's Rise

    War, by nature, tends to have winners and losers. The CIA, along with other American intelligence agencies, has dazzled the world over the past several months. First, in the months leading up to the invasion, the U.S. used satellite imagery to continually insist Putin was planning an invasion, even when he denied it.

  • Amber Heard says she’s been labelled a ‘liar’ because Johnny Depp is ‘the bigger star’

    Heard said Depp’s ‘publicity reach’ has been a factor in people’s opinions on the subject

  • Who is Camille Vasquez? Johnny Depp lawyer's poker-faced Amber Heard cross-examination video goes viral

    Camille Vasquez, 37, drew attention for her scathing questioning of Amber Heard and the nature of her relationship with Johnny Depp.

  • U.S., others walk out of APEC talks over Russia's Ukraine invasion - officials

    Representatives of the United States and several other nations walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok on Saturday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officials said. The walkout was "an expression of disapproval at Russia's illegal war of aggression in Ukraine and its economic impact in the APEC region," one diplomat said. Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans, led by Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in walking out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, two Thai officials and two international diplomats told Reuters.

  • Russian military says it destroys Western arms consignment in Ukraine

    The Russian military said on Saturday it had destroyed a major consignment of Western arms in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, using sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles. The defence ministry said in a statement the strike took out "a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and European countries" and intended for Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbas region where the fighting is concentrated. Reuters could not independently verify the report, which also said Russian missiles had struck fuel storage facilities near Odesa on the Black Sea coast and shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft and 14 drones.

  • The U.S., Struggling To Curb Emissions, Just Lost Another Nuclear Power Plant

    Despite efforts by the Biden administration and Michigan's governor, the Palisades nuclear plant shut down 11 days early.

  • Russians Accused of Raping and Killing a 1-Year-Old Child, Says Ukraine official

    SAMSONOVA 1-year-old Ukrainian boy is allegedly dead after being raped by Russian soldiers in a village near Kharkiv, according to the Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman. A growing number of accusations that Russian soldiers are raping the youngest and most vulnerable war victims is the latest disturbing twist in a modern war defined by archaic brutality.The dead boy is among dozens of alleged child rape victims which include two 10-year-old boys, triplets aged 9, a 2-year-old girl raped by two

  • Ukraine news – live: Arm other ‘vulnerable states’ at risk of Russia attack, UK urges

    Russia ‘absolutely’ poses a security threat to Moldova, the British foreign secretary said

  • Ukraine war: The site where 'hundreds' of Russians were killed after botched attempt to cross Donets River

    The Donbas is feeling the brunt of the recent Russian military failures. The country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says the twin areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine are being "turned into hell". Severodonetsk in Luhansk is the last Ukrainian pocket of resistance and the Russians want this city so they can complete their capture of the whole of Luhansk and then move on to Donetsk.

  • WWE Suspends Sasha Banks and Naomi Indefinitely, Strips Them of Women's Tag Team Titles

    Sasha Banks and Naomi are no longer the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Veteran announcer Michael Cole revealed on Friday Night SmackDown that the pair has been suspended indefinitely after walking out on a live taping of Monday Night Raw earlier this week. “We will have a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s […]

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M