Former Royals pitcher gets a bit of revenge against KC in Athletics’ 5-4 victory

Left-hander Richard Lovelady pumped his fist as he walked off the mound at the close of the seventh inning of Saturday’s Royals-A’s game at Kauffman Stadium.

Lovelady, the former Royals pitcher who was traded before the start of the season, had wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out MJ Melendez in Oakland’s 5-4 victory.

Revenge is a dish best served cold, it’s said, but Lovelady found it suited him just fine on a warm spring evening in front of 29,549 fans who came to honor another former Royal: Lorenzo Cain.

Lovelady, who was drafted by the Royals in 2016, had expressed frustration after being sent to Triple-A Omaha at the end of spring training. He was soon traded to the Braves and released — and then signed with the A’s, with whom he has posted a 2.16 ERA.

For the Royals, the missed opportunity with the bases loaded was just par for the course Saturday. They stranded 15 runners and were 2 for 13 with runners on base.

The Royals are now tied with the A’s for the worst record in baseball at 8-26.

Singer’s struggles

Singer pitched four innings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks. He also hit the same batter (Ryan Noda) twice and had four strikeouts. His ERA stands at 8.82 through seven starts.

A year ago, Singer seemed poised to be a breakout star. He made 27 starts and struck out 150 batters in 153 1/3 innings with a 3.23 ERA.

Bobby’s bomb

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and it was a no-doubter. The ball traveled an estimated 434 feet. It was Witt’s sixth homer of the season, and this one was crushed.

What’s next: The Royals finish a three-game series with the A’s on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m., and Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Royals. Mason Miller gets the start for Oakland.