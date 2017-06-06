Former Roma coach Spalletti to take over at Inter

MILAN (AP) -- Former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti says he has reached a deal to take over at Inter Milan.

Speaking at Milan's Malpensa airport before flying to meet Inter's owners in China, Spalletti says he is ''pleased to be the new coach of Inter. ... It's all done. We shook hands.''

The deal is reportedly for two years and worth 4 million euros ($4.5 million) per season. It comes a week after Spalletti departed rival Roma, having guided the Giallorossi to a runner-up finish in Serie A.

The move was widely expected, considering Spalletti's relationship with Inter sporting director Walter Sabatini, who also recently joined from Roma.

Spalletti tells the ANSA news agency that ''Sabatini is a great person and also capable at his job, which makes things easy.''