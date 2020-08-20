Former Rocket Scientist for NASA, Juan Munoz, is now Finding Success as a Realtor in Denver, Colorado

Munoz, who is a Realtor with HomeSmart Realty Group - NOW Properties, Says His Experiences with NASA Helped Give Him an Outstanding Work Ethic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / When homeowners work with Realtor Juan Munoz, they will not only get help from one of the top Realtors in the Denver, Colorado area-they will also get to tell their family and friends that they now know an actual rocket scientist.

Munoz, a Realtor with HomeSmart Realty Group - NOW Properties, was once a NASA engineer. As he noted, after working as a NASA for some time, he decided it was time for a career change. After pondering what he might want to do next, Munoz realized he had a definite fascination with real estate. From helping people to sell their homes to assisting those who are looking to buy a house, Munoz decided that being a Realtor would be the perfect next career step.

Today, this NASA engineer-turned top real estate agent is proudly bringing a new approach to the industry based on his experiences as a rocket scientist. By embracing NASA's philosophy of "Failure is not an option," Munoz has a strong work ethic that he said has helped him in his new professional journey in the Denver area.

Munoz has managed to help people sell their Denver, Colorado area houses as quickly as possible, for more money. He also strives to assist those who want to purchase a home to find and buy the perfect home for their needs, all with less hassle.

Thanks to his innovative approach to the real estate industry, Munoz is now one of the top Realtors in the area.

"Our listing process makes it easy to sell your Colorado house," Munoz said, adding that when meeting clients for the first time, he starts out by asking them about their home and their goals for the sale.

"Next, we will research your property and recent sales, offering you a suggested listing price. From there, it's up to you. If you choose to work with us, we will use advanced marketing and handle all of the details to sell your house fast."

To learn more about Munoz and the services that he and HomeSmart Realty Group - NOW Properties offer, please check out https://www.homesindenvernow.com/.

About Juan Munoz and HomeSmart Realty Group - NOW Properties:

Juan Munoz is a Realtor with HomeSmart Realty Group - NOW Properties, Denver. He is a former Rocket Scientist turned Realtor. His unique experience with NASA has led him to be a top-notch Realtor - as NASA says, "Failure is not an option." For more information, please visit https://www.homesindenvernow.com.

