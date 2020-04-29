Former Republican Justin Amash exploring 2020 run for Libertarian presidential nomination

Justin Amash is launching an exploratory committee for the 2020 Libertarian Party's presidential nomination - AP

Congressman Justin Amash of Michigan said on Tuesday that he was launching an exploratory committee for the 2020 Libertarian Party's presidential nomination.

The Republican-turned-independent said on Twitter that the US was ready for new leadership. He also posted a link to a new campaign website.

"Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people," Mr Amash said. "We're ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together.

"I'm excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president."

Mr Amash announced last July that he was leaving the Republican Party, saying he had become disenchanted with partisan politics and "frightened by what I see from it."

He drew ire from President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans when he said the president had engaged in impeachable conduct as described in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on ties between Mr Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

Mr Trump has called Mr Amash a "total loser."

Mr Amash, 40, would jump into a race that already features its main protagonists: the incumbent Mr Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

A third-party victory would be highly unlikely, but Mr Amash has the potential for reshaping the race should he be on the ballot in November.

It remains unclear whether he would have a greater impact on Mr Trump or Mr Biden.

He could draw support from Republicans or independents frustrated with Mr Trump. Likewise, he could earn votes from Democrats who are unhappy about Mr Biden's candidacy.

In 2016, Green Party nominee Jill Stein drew thousands of votes from Democrat Hillary Clinton, and Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson earned about three percent of the national vote.