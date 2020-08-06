Former refs Jonathan Kaplan, Chris Pollock to oversee Major League Rugby officials

Former test referees Jonathan Kaplan and Chris Pollock will look after the appointment and development of Major League Rugby match officials for the 2021 season, the North American rugby league announced Thursday

Between them, Kaplan and Pollock refereed at six Rugby World Cups and took charge of 96 international matches, including five British and Irish Lions tours.

"Their calibre speaks for itself and their experience at the highest level will no doubt be beneficial for our growing pool of officials," MLR commissioner George Killebrew said in a statement.

Kaplan's role as the league's match official director is a full-time position. Pollock will serve as a part-time technical adviser.

The duo will focus on developing existing talent in North America and supplementing this pool with referees from overseas.

The 53-year-old Kaplan, a South African, retired in 2013 after a 17-year officiating career. The 47-year-old Pollock, New Zealand's most senior referee at the time, retired from international rugby in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.

---

The Canadian Press