Former Red warns INEOS chiefs they’ve made a ‘mistake’ by selling one Red who’ll prove ‘difficult’ to replace

Manchester United sanctioned numerous first-team outgoings across the summer window, with one proving considerably more controversial amongst supporters than others.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Scott McTominay had pulled the curtains on his 22-year association with the Red Devils when he completed a permanent move to Napoli.

His exit paved the way for United to sign longstanding target Manuel Ugarte, who comes in as a like-for-like replacement for the departing Scot.

Given his career-long ties with the club, fans were disheartened to see McTominay offloaded. He was one player who knew what it meant to ‘play for the badge’ and, even if some questioned his abilities in comparison to other defensive midfielders across Europe, his commitment to the cause could never be brought into question.

The Carrington graduate gave his all for United every time he stepped onto the pitch, and you could tell it was because he was a genuine fan like the rest of those around Old Trafford.

United were foolish to sell McTominay, says ex-Red

Former Red Nemanja Matic – now at Lyon – spoke out yesterday to share his thoughts on his ex-teammate’s Napoli switch by warning INEOS chiefs that they’ve made the wrong decision.

“My opinion is that Man United made a mistake by selling Scott McTominay,” the Serbian shared on X/Twitter. “Today, it is difficult to replace a player like him. [Antonio] Conte is [a] smart man.”

