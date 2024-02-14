Former Raptors star Pascal Siakam returns to Toronto with the Indiana Pacers

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam is back in Toronto, for one game only.

Siakam and his Indiana Pacers play the Raptors tonight.

He played the first eight years of his NBA career in Toronto and was instrumental in the Raptors championship victory in 2019.

Siakam was traded to Indiana in a blockbuster deal on Jan. 17.

He told reporters at morning shootaround that it was "weird" walking into Scotiabank Arena as a visitor.

The Raptors say they have planned a lengthy pre-game ceremony for Siakam and encourage fans to be in their seats by 7:30 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press