Former Raptor Terrence Ross goes off in revenge game



While much of the attention in Toronto this week focused on DeMar DeRozan’s return to Scotiabank Arena, another ex-Raptor walked into town two days later and put on quite the show against his former team.

Terrence Ross finished with a game-high 28-points with 9 rebounds in 30 minutes of play, as he and the Orlando Magic pulled off a massive 113-98 road upset against the Toronto Raptors.

Terrence Ross went off for the Orlando Magic against the Toronto Raptors. (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)

To put it frankly: Ross was unstoppable.

If you’re the type who believes in the ‘Revenge Game,’ it appeared to be exactly that. Ross was traded along with a first-round pick from Toronto to Orlando in 2017 in a deal for Serge Ibaka. T-Ross’ performance on Sunday made many feel a certain way.

Raptors Twitter's obsession with Terrence Ross is truly fascinating. He was public enemy No. 1 when he was here, but ever since he was moved, he became that ex you just can't get over. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) February 24, 2019





As was the plan seven years ago, Terrence Ross is taking over in the fourth. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) February 24, 2019





Terrence Ross going full TJ Ross tonight — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 24, 2019





Raptors blow this one 113-98. Terrence Ross came back like an angry ex, finished with 28-9-1. — Sandro Rubin (@Insider6ix) February 24, 2019





For the Raptors, there is not much from this contest that they will want to remember. With Kawhi Leonard out, no member of the squad finished with more than 20 points. Toronto can’t sulk over the home loss for long, as the Boston Celtics will be coming north of the border for an important Eastern Conference battle on Tuesday.

