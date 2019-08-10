Danny Green gets hitting advice from Blue Jays' Bichette, Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is giving Danny Green some pointers prior to Friday's game against the New York Yankees. )Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

I’m sure Toronto sports fans are hoping that championships are contagious, even if it takes the Blue Jays a couple of years to return to the MLB postseason.

After an impressive 2018-19 season in which Danny Green helped the Toronto Raptors win their first ever Larry O’Brien Trophy, the now Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard was in Toronto, taking in a game between the Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.

Prior to first pitch, the 32-year-old was chatting it up with Jays players Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Vladdy Jr. and Danny Green chopping it up. Exactly what I expected to see. pic.twitter.com/EKvGhFTJcR — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 9, 2019

Yesterday there were WWE wrestlers throwing out the first pitch and today Danny Green is here (pictured with Bo Bichette). I think this is a sign @BlakeMurphyODC has to come cover more #BlueJays games pic.twitter.com/S0shTqqgw5 — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) August 9, 2019

Green, who helped bring T.O. its first major North American sports title since 1993, likely had some interesting pieces of advice for the pair of talented Blue Jays newcomers.

The 10-year pro also took in a little pre-game batting practice.

Your daily reminder that baseball is hard: here’s NBA champion Danny Green taking some batting practice swings before today’s #BlueJays game pic.twitter.com/HSGCC3cZyd — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 9, 2019

And of course, the club picked up the win with Green in attendance, dropping the Yankees 8-2.

