Former Rams Running Back Isaiah Pead Posts First Steps in Prosthetic Running Leg

Former Rams running back Isaiah Pead was involved in a car crash that resulted in having his left leg amputated in 2016.

While he's no longer playing football, he has set his sights on the 2020 Paralympics and winning a gold medal in track. He tweeted in April about contacting the U.S. Paralympic team.

This week, he made a huge step toward that goal.

Pead posted a video on Twitter of his first steps in a prosthetic running leg.

First steps in a running leg!

Pead will be 30 years old when the 2020 Paralympics begin Tokyo, and he's told TMZ before he's looking to win "maybe three gold medals." After topping 1,000 yards twice as a star at Cincinnati, he totaled 100 rushing yards between stints with three different NFL teams from 2012 to ’16.