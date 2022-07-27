Former Raiders 1st-rounder Damon Arnette reportedly arrested on drug charges

Former NFL first-round pick Damon Arnette is once again in the news for the wrong reasons.

Arnette, 25, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Miami Beach, Florida, after police found "a cocaine-like substance in his pocket" after he was pulled over, according to police documents obtained TMZ Sports and multiple local news outlets. This was the second time Arnette had been pulled over in one night, per TMZ, after police initially issued him a citation for driving with a suspended license late Monday night. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license, per TMZ.

This is not Arnette's first run-in with police.

In 2021 he was accused of injuring a woman and leaving the scene of a 2020 car accident. A video of Arnette allegedly flashing a gun and making death threats surfaced in 2021 as well, which led to the Raiders' releasing him.

On Jan. 29, 2022, Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and two counts of possession of controlled substances. He was released by the Kansas City Chiefs, who had signed him nine days earlier, immediately after news of the arrest became public. The Clark County district attorney dismissed those charges on Tuesday without explanation, just hours after Arnette's arrest in Miami.

The Raiders drafted Arnette with the 19th overall pick in 2020 out of Ohio State. He played 13 games at cornerback from the Raiders under his release in 2021. Arnette was drafted seven picks after receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was also eventually released in 2021 following a high-speed car accident in Las Vegas that killed a 23-year-old woman.