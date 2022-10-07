Former Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – A former leader of the Proud Boys extremist group pleaded guilty Thursday to seditious conspiracy in connection with the group's efforts to halt the certification of the 2020 election.

Jeremy Bertino, 43, acknowledged his role in helping to plan the Proud Boys' participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol and also agreed to cooperate in the government's continuing investigation.

Five other members of the Proud Boys, including former national chairman Enrique Tarrio, also have been charged with sedition and are awaiting trial.  A sixth member of the group, Charles Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty earlier this year in a conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting and resisting officers.

In addition to the sedition charge, Bertino also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearms related to a March search of his home where authorities recovered six guns, including an AR-15 rifle and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition. Bertino had been barred from possessing firearms and  ammunition due to a previous conviction.

Capitol riot arrests: See who's been charged across the U.S.

In the weeks prior to the Jan. 6 assault, according to court documents, Bertino participated in encrypted chats and other communications with members the group's so-called "Ministry of Self-Defense," in which leaders asserted that the "presidential election had been stolen."

At the time, the members discussed traveling to Washington on a mission to "stop the certification of the Electoral College Vote, and that the MOSD leaders were willing to do whatever it would take, including using force against police and others, to achieve that objective."

Monitoring activities outside of Washington, while recovering from a stabbing, Bertino allegedly encouraged his Proud Boy colleagues on Jan. 6 to "form a spear" and continue the fight.

“DO NOT GO HOME. WE ARE ON THE CUSP OF SAVING THE CONSTITUTION," Bertino wrote to his colleagues, later celebrating the group's effort with Tarrio.

“You know we made this happen," he wrote.

A man wears a Proud Boy vest as several hundred members of the Proud Boys and other similar groups gathered at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon on September 26, 2020.
A man wears a Proud Boy vest as several hundred members of the Proud Boys and other similar groups gathered at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon on September 26, 2020.

According to court documents, Bertino joined the Proud Boys in 2018 and for a time served as the vice president of the Proud Boys chapter in South Carolina.

In a videotaped deposition before the House committee investigating the Capitol assault, Bertino told lawmakers that membership in the Proud Boys group had "tripled," after then-President Donald Trump urged members to "stand back and stand by" during a 2020 presidential debate.

Bertino faces a maximum 20 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and up to 10 years in prison for the firearms charge.

The guilty plea comes as five members of the para-military group Oath Keepers, including leader Stewart Rhodes, stand trial on sedition charges in a Washington, D.C. federal court.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6

Latest Stories

  • Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for role in Jan. 6

    A member of the Proud Boys has pleaded guilty to two charges, including seditious conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm, for his involvement on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. This makes Jeremy Bertino, a former lieutenant member of the inner circle of the Proud Boys, the first member of the Proud Boys, an extremist far-right group, to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. Bertino has also agreed to work with federal prosecutors.

  • Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy

    A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy Joseph Bertino, 43, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation of the role that Proud Boys leaders played in the mob's attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor said. The guilty plea comes as the founder of the another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, and four associates charged separately in the Jan. 6 attack stand trial on seditious conspiracy — a rarely used Civil War era offense that calls for up to 20 years behind bars.

  • House Jan. 6 committee announces possible final hearing. Here's what to expect

    It's been more than two months since the panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack last held a public hearing after airing eight televised sessions from June to July to reveal the findings of their probe. In those hearings, lawmakers described what they called a "sophisticated, seven-part plan" by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, including his pressure on the Department of Justice and local election officials. The last session focused exclusively on Trump's actions while violence unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, with witnesses telling the panel Trump initially refused pleas from his staff to condemn the mob.

  • Trump predicted that GOP would accept Herschel Walker’s abortion scandal in interview for book

    Mr Trump is at least partly responsible for Republicans’ lack of interest in allegations that an avowedly anti-abortion candidate paid for one himself

  • Alex Jones 'boycotts' defamation trial as Connecticut jury to soon hear closing arguments in damages phase

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to take the stand in his own defense Wednesday in the Infowars host's second defamation trial over his Sandy Hook comments, as jurors are slated to begin deliberating the damages this week. Standing outside the Connecticut courthouse on Tuesday, Jones called the trial a "fraud" and told reporters he was likely not going to testify again because he could be held in contempt if he says he is "innocent." Pattis did not call any witnesses for the defense, which is aiming to limit the amount of damages Jones must pay for calling the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax.

  • Hunter Biden could be charged with tax crimes

    Federal agents investigating the US president's son believe they have evidence of tax crimes.

  • The Best and Boldest Beauty From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

    Long, ropey braids continued to be a staple — in some cases extending so far that they hit the ground — while artful, mixed-media beauty moments were also big.

  • Here's What All the Celebrities Wore to Paris Fashion Week

    The stars said à bientôt to fashion month — but not before turning out some looks.

  • Report: Mom of Walker's child says he paid for her abortion

    A new report says a woman who claims Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children

  • Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington have fun at the extremes in The School for Good and Evil

    Theron recalls being 'intimidated' by Washington's skills on the set: 'I was watching it from afar going, 'Oh s---, I've got to sort my s--- out really fast.'"

  • US midterms: The country with the youngest politicians in the world

    As part of a new series, we explore whether Norway has a solution for the US and its ageing leaders.

  • Daisy May Cooper trolled over weight loss: 'Why do women have to be fat to be funny?'

    The actor, writer and comedian, 36, calls out the reaction she's received for her change in appearance and opens up on her divorce.

  • Cree voters frustrated by not being able to cast a ballot in Quebec's election

    Stories are emerging of Cree voters in the northern Quebec riding of Ungava who were unable to cast their ballots in Quebec's provincial election this past Monday. Cynthia Neeposh has spent most of her life in the Cree community of Mistissini and has lived in the same house for the last 15 years. But on Monday, election workers said her name wasn't on the voter list and she couldn't vote. "For myself, I didn't feel right. It wasn't fair. I was there to vote. It's my right to vote," she said, add

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.