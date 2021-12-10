Former Pro Bowl WR Demaryius Thomas dies at 33. See the reaction from the NFL community

The Denver Broncos and NFL community are mourning the sudden death of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. He was 33.

Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia, home on Thursday, Dec. 9, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Preliminary evidence suggests Thomas died from a medical issue.

LaTonya Bonseigneur, a cousin of Thomas, told The Associated Press that the family believes he died from a seizure.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur said Friday. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.”

Thomas retired in June, capping off a career that include five Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl victory with the Broncos in 2015. He is second all-time for the Broncos in career receiving yards and touchdowns.

The Broncos said they were “devastated and completely heartbroken” by the news.

“Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him,” the Broncos said in a statement. “We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas.”

Perhaps the most memorable play of his career came in the 2012 AFC Wild Card Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the first play of overtime, he caught a short pass from Tim Tebow and ran 80 yards for a touchdown to win the game for the Broncos.

Such an incredible moment. RIP Demaryius Thomas pic.twitter.com/5eOWYfod9f — Pub Sports Radio (@PubSportsRadio) December 10, 2021

Thomas was considered one of the best players of the 2010s. More than eight of his seasons were spent with the Broncos after he was drafted out of Georgia State in 2010. He ended his NFL career with 724 receptions for 9,763 reception yards and 63 touchdowns.

Former teammates DeMarcus Ware and Brandon Marshall were among the NFL stars to comment on Twitter of Thomas’ death.

Love forever bro pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

I'm just shocked to hear that Demaryius Thomas has died. Gone way to soon. Honored to have known you brutha. R.I.P! — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) December 10, 2021

Heartbroken! Love ya DT! — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) December 10, 2021

RIP DT Love you bro . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) December 10, 2021

I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful & graceful & smooth athletes I’ve ever been around…and then he was funny & smart & awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT! pic.twitter.com/KXrlucJAQ4 — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) December 10, 2021

Devastating news. I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many pic.twitter.com/4iWe0gQ1ku — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 10, 2021