'Factory of fake news': Pranab Mukherjee's children dismiss rumours of his demise, slam media

On Thursday morning, the children of former president Pranab Mukherjee took to Twitter to dismiss rumours of his demise and slam the media.

Reiterating that his father was 'still alive and haemodynamically stable', Abhijit dismissed the 'speculation and fake news being circulated by reputed journalists on social media.'

This reflects that Indian media has become a factory of fake news, Abhijit further said in his tweet.

The former president underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on Monday. The 84-year-old, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery, is on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the former president's daughter Sharmistha, who is a Congress leader, put up a tweet saying that the rumours about her father are false and requested the media not to call her.

Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp'ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital🙏 " Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 13, 2020

On Wednesday night, Abhijit had tweeted that his father is "haemodynamically stable".

With All Your Prayers , My Father is haemodynamically stable now . I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery . Thank You 🙏#PranabMukherjee " Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 12, 2020

In a subsequent tweet he said: "Thank You for your good wishes."

Mukherjee, 84, said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee " Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

With inputs from PTI

