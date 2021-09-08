Former President Donald Trump will commentate Evander Holyfield's comeback fight

Former President Donald Trump — a man banned or suspended from most mainstream social media platforms — will commentate Evander Holyfield's return to boxing.

No, for real. This is actually happening. Trump is set to do commentary when Holyfield takes on Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11.

Trump released a statement confirming the appearance, according to MMAJunkie.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” Trump said in the release. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

Trump will reportedly provide alternate commentary on the fight. There will be other feeds for those who don't want to listen to Trump's thoughts on Holyfield and Belfort.

It's unclear how long Trump has been involved with the event. Holyfield — who is close with Trump — was not supposed to take part in the fight initially, and only stepped in after Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19.

Donald Trump Jr. is also expected to commentate the match.

Donald Trump hasn't made many public appearances since election defeat

Since leaving office in January, Trump hasn't made many public appearances. Perhaps his biggest public appearance since losing the election to Joe Biden took place at UFC 264 in July. Though Trump's appearance at that event was promoted by Dana White, Trump was not shown on the broadcast.

That won't be the case on Triller, where Trump's presence is being promoted by the company.