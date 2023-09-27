Former President Donald Trump to hold a North Texas fundraiser for 2024 bid: report

Former President Donald Trump is headed to Dallas in November for a fundraiser, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The 2024 presidential candidate will be in North Texas for a Nov. 1 event hosted by Kenny and Lisa Troutt, according to an invitation obtained by the newspaper. The invitation does not give a time or place for the event. Troutt is a Dallas businessman who founded Excel Communications.

“Texas Elected Leadership Team...invite you to an evening with President Donald J. Trump,” the invite reads, listing the current and one former elected officials that make up the leadership team. Among them are Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was recently acquitted in his impeachment trial.

Trump held his first campaign rally since launching his reelection bid in Waco in March.

Trump isn’t the only 2024 presidential working to win over North Texas voters and donors. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Fort Worth in June for a fundraiser.

Trump will also hold a fundraiser in Houston, the Dallas Morning News reports.