Former president Barack Obama has some fun on Monday Night Football's 'Manningcast'

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·3 min read

After a three-week hiatus, the "Manningcast" duo of Peyton and Eli Manning returned to their respective boxes on the "Monday Night Football" alternate broadcast.

Their first guest back was a big one – and he was dressed in his quarter-zip best.

Former president Barack Obama joined the Manning brothers during the first quarter of his team, the Chicago Bears, visiting the New England Patriots.

"I believe that's a touchdown, people," Obama presidentially declared when Bears quarterback Justin Fields found the end zone to make it 10-0.

The Mannings gave Obama every bit of the traditional ribbing "Manningcast" guests must steel themselves for, and Obama eventually warmed up enough to offer some jokes at the expense of Peyton.

The 44th president also promoted his voting rights and awareness campaign, comparing the camaraderie of a sports team to a civil democracy.

"When teams are playing together," Obama said, "they can play better than if they're divided."

The trio reminisced the brothers' visits to the Obama White House. Eli visited with the New York Giants in 2012, during Obama's first term, while Peyton went with the Denver Broncos four years later. The broadcast showed his impersonation of Peyton's famous cadence at the line of scrimmage – "Omaha!" – that became of the namesake of his production company and growing media empire.

Obama threw a zinger at Eli and his propensity to sack himself instead of being thrown to the ground by an opposing defender.

"You dropped quick, when that rush was coming," Obama said.

Former president Barack Obama, shown on Nov. 8, 2021.
But the most levity came when Eli asked about the president's golf outing with Peyton.

"Peyton's game is pretty tight," said Obama, who added that he is ready for a rematch.

"We had a great match. I'm not going to talk about anybody's game because I'm pretty sure I hit into the woods and trees a couple of times," Obama said.

Peyton admitted that Obama "pardoned" him on an errant tee shot on the first hole.

"It was the least I could do. I felt bad for you," Obama said. "I thought you were a high-stakes performer."

Peyton responded: "I would rather throw four interceptions on national TV than do what I did in front of you."

Later, the trio traded stories about coaching their children's sports teams. Eli joked that Peyton has designed 197 plays for his son's 11-and-under flag football team. Obama's advice was the same for Peyton and the Bears.

"Simplify that offense a little bit," he said.

Obama said Fields and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones have similar playing styles.

"Obviously, we don't have (running back) Saquon (Barkley)," Obama said. "But create systems where they could succeed.

"I think I might have to be on this show more often and we might have a better record."

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Barack Obama jokes with Peyton, Eli Manning on MNF's 'Manningcast'

