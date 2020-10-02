Former PM Brian Mulroney calls on Ottawa to save N.L. offshore oil industry

The former Canadian prime minister who championed joint management of Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore oil industry— and overcame heavy odds 30 years ago to save the Hibernia megaproject — says it's time once again for Ottawa to step forward and prevent the industry from seizing up and dying.

Brian Mulroney was a virtual guest speaker Thursday night for a $1,000-per-plate fundraising dinner in St. John's in support of the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador.

As expected, the 81-year-old Mulroney spoke strongly in support of a role for the federal government in kick-starting an industry being battered by a global pandemic.

"I would not allow COVID-19 and short-sighted thinking to kill Newfoundland and Labrador and the east coast offshore industry," said Mulroney, commenting on what he would do if he was leading the government now.

He said Ottawa must provide the "visionary leadership and resources" to the industry.

Mulroney appeared via videoconferencing to a physically distanced audience of 100 guests at the Capital Hotel, as well as other party supporters who joined online.

Ottawa should act in national interest: Mulroney

He was introduced by PC Leader Ches Crosbie, the son of the late John Crosbie, who was a key member of Mulroney's cabinet and who persuaded Mulroney to step into a breach to save the then-struggling Hibernia megaproject in the early 1990s.

Mulroney served as Canada's 18th prime minister from September 1984 to June 1993.

He is best known for major economic reforms such as free trade, but his legacy in Newfoundland and Labrador is more closely linked to offshore oil.

He signed the Atlantic Accord in 1985, which allowed for joint management of the offshore and which identified Newfoundland and Labrador as the principal beneficiary of the industry.

When Hibernia was faltering in 1990 when one of the companies developing the project dropped out, Mulroney's Progressive Conservative government stepped in with an 8.5 per cent equity stake in a project that would help transform the province's economy.

Hibernia alone has brought billions of dollars in revenue to both the federal and provincial governments.

Describing himself as one of the fathers of the offshore industry, Mulroney vigorously injected himself into the debate about Ottawa's modern-day role in the offshore.

He said the Accord and the Hibernia investment were in the national interest, and proved beyond measure to be good decisions.

With more potential for the industry, he said the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should take similar action.

"We want a nation of winners here in Canada. But to get there the federal government has to step in and help Newfoundland in a dramatic way," he said.

