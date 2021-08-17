Former Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Felipe Vazquez

Former Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez was sentenced this week for sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl in 2017.

Vazquez was found guilty in May of 15 counts, including statutory sexual assault, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. He was sentenced Tuesday in Westmoreland County, to 2-4 years in prison.

The 30-year-old athlete has already been in jail since his arrest in Sept. 2019, and will be up for a parole hearing one month after his arrival in prison, according to the Post-Gazette's report.

He faces similar, pending charges in Missouri and Florida related to his communication with the girl, which reportedly lasted from 2017 to 2019.

Vazquez played for the Pirates from 2016 to 2019.

His attorney, Gary Gerson, told the Post-Gazette that "eventually he will be transported to the Department of Corrections processing center in Camp Hill."

"In one month, [Vazquez] will be at his minimum sentencing eligible for parole, and, of course, he'll have to have a parole hearing and things of that nature," Gerson said. "The unknown is what Florida wants to do with his prosecution, and whether they want to do that sooner or later. I don't know."

Gerson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

