Former PGA Tour winner Martin Trainer doesn’t think he’ll be suspended for playing in LIV Golf Promotions event: ‘They might fine me’

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Martin Trainer knew the risk of playing in the recent LIV Golf Promotions events but went for it anyway.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “They might fine me.”

By ‘they,’ he meant the PGA Tour. Initially, the Tour confirmed it didn’t view LIV Golf Promotions as an “unauthorized tournament” due to its status as a qualifying event. But there was a wrinkle that led many players to pass on the opportunity – namely the need for a media release from the Tour. Members still needed to apply for and be granted media releases by the proper deadlines: 15 days in advance for Korn Ferry Tour players and 45 days in advance for PGA Tour players. Despite the LIV Golf Promotions having been announced in February, it wasn’t officially announced until Oct. 26, less than 45 days before the first round on Dec. 8.

“It was a strange situation because I was trying to keep my card and then I didn’t and weighing options, and so that’s how I got stuck in that pickle,” Trainer said. “I don’t think it will be a suspension, probably a fine.”

So, why do it?

“It was just an opportunity,” said Trainer, the winner of the 2019 Puerto Rico Open. The 32-year-old pro finished 178th this season in the FedEx Cup and is competing this week at PGA Tour Q-School. “I have a little status on Korn Ferry, I’ll get into some PGA Tour events, I can play a few European Tour events. Between that and this week, it was two chances to try and have full status on a major tour.”

Trainer failed to earn one of the three spots available to join LIV Golf in Abu Dhabi, and he’ll need an incredible final round at Q-School to finish in the top five and ties. He shot 72 on Saturday and is T-54 at even-par 210.

Trainer, who once missed 23 cuts in 28 starts on Tour, said he feels as if he’s starting to turn a corner with his game and still wants to chase the Tour, but he has already contemplated life without golf.

“I don’t want to struggle on the mini tours,” he told NCGA Golf in its fall issue. “If I can’t make it on Tour, I want to go back to school and become a therapist.” Not sports psychology but the real deal. “I find the human condition and human challenges much more fascinating,” Trainer said. With a nod to his checkered career, he lets out a little laugh and said, “Obviously there is plenty to analyze in myself.”

