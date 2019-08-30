Report: Former Peyton Manning successor Paxton Lynch waived after losing Seahawks backup job to Geno Smith

Paxton Lynch is once again looking for a job.

The 2016 first-round pick of the Denver Broncos was released Friday by the Seattle Seahawks after Geno Smith won the backup job to Russell Wilson, the Seattle Times reports.

He could end up on Seattle’s practice squad, according to the report.

Broncos banked on Lynch with 1st-round pick

The Broncos selected Lynch with the 26th pick in the 2016 draft as the successor to Peyton Manning. Touted for his strong arm, athleticism and decision making coming out of Memphis, the 6-7 quarterback has thrown a total of 128 passes since being drafted.

Lynch’s NFL struggles

Lynch played in five games for the Broncos over the course of the 2016 and 2017 seasons, completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Broncos demoted Lynch from backup to third string in 2018 before releasing him prior to the season.

Lynch signed with the Seahawks this summer after remaining a free agent for the entire 2018 season.

He completed 18 of 37 preseason pass attempts for 180 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He did not survive the team’s final round of roster cuts.

