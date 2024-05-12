Former Penn State wrestler Zain Retherford qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Penn State wrestling will have a second representative at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Zain Retherford qualified for the Olympics at 65 kg after fighting his way through the Last Chance Olympic Qualifier in Istanbul and defeating Niurgun Skriabin of Belarus in his final match Sunday. He joins fellow Nittany Lion Aaron Brooks, who defeated former Penn State David Taylor at the Olympic Team Trials for Wrestling in the Bryce Jordan Center in April.

Retherford earned his way onto Team USA after winning his weight at the team trials, but had to qualify the weight for the country in this weekend’s event.

He started off strong in Istanbul, winning his first two bouts. However, he fell in his third to Tulga Tumur-Ochir of Mongolia. Retherford was then called back into action via repechage after Tumur-Ochir made it to the finals at the weight.

The former Nittany Lion went on a run after that, defeating four straight opponents, with the last being Skriabin, to qualify the weight for Team USA and earn himself a spot in Paris.

He was joined in Istanbul by Team USA freestyle teammate and former Iowa Hawkeye Spencer Lee, who qualified for the Olympics with a victory in the semifinals over Rakhat Kalzhan of Kazakhstan.

Both Retherford and Lee will next be in action on Aug. 8 when the men’s freestyle wrestling portion of the Olympics is set to begin.