Former Pelicans GM Dell Demps thanks New Orleans for supporting team 'through highs and lows'

The New Orleans Pelicans may have parted ways with general manager Dell Demps, but Demps still has love for the city. Demps wrote a letter to the New Orleans Advocate thanking the fans for supporting the team “through the highs and lows.”

Demps had been the team’s general manager for eight-and-a-half seasons. He was fired by the team Friday.

Demps began his letter by thanking the fans for supporting the team during his tenure. He expressed his love for New Orleans, pointing out the “kindness and pride” of the people there, the excellent food and the culture in the city.

He then reminisced about the playoffs, and told the fans their “love for the team did not go unnoticed.”

“Pelican Fans, I will always remember the buzz in the arena during the playoffs when everyone wore red shirts and your passion inspired our team to victory. Through the highs and the lows, your love for the team did not go unnoticed.”

Demps then went on to thank everyone involved with the Pelicans, including players, coaches, team employees and the Benson family before again thanking the city of New Orleans.

The 49-year-old Demps was fired Friday a day after Anthony Davis was seen leaving the arena during a game. Davis injured his shoulder in the second quarter of Thursday’s game, and was later seen exiting the arena with his agent before the game was over.

Dell Demps wrote a letter thanking Pelicans fans for their support. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

That reportedly angered many in the organization, including owner Gayle Benson. She made the call to overhaul the organization, starting with Demps.

Davis may have played a prominent role in Demps’ departure. After months of trade speculation, Davis was not traded by the Pelicans at the deadline. There were rumors the team would try to sit Davis for the rest of the season in order to keep him healthy, but the league advised the team against that move.

Considering all the drama surrounding the Davis situation, Demps was wise to put all that behind him and focus on the fans in his letter. After the past couple weeks, the last thing Pelicans fans need is more drama.

