This former peanut packing plant in Johnson County is now available as an Airbnb

The Muntzel Building in downtown Mission is a recent addition to the short-term rental market in Johnson County. Listed as a four-bedroom, two-bath loft, it is housed behind an old-school brick storefront and is available on Airbnb.

It was also, at one time, a peanut packing plant, according to the owner.

The AirBnB listing says it’s the perfect spot for a getaway in Kansas City or a staycation. The listing is at 5418 Johnson Drive in downtown Mission, with highway access to the Country Club Plaza, Westport and downtown Kansas City.

The Muntzel Building at 5418 Johnson Drive in Mission is now the site of a four-bedroom AirBnB.

The building overlooks Johnson Drive. One of the bedrooms hosts a bunk bed, and the loft can accommodate up to eight guests.

Prices range between $374 to $415 each night, depending on how long you stay. The rate drops to $315 to $330 per night if you book for a week-long or more stay.

Former site of Mission Peanut Factory

Dr. Ryan Nadolski and his wife Amanda Peterson bought the building when the owner, a friend of theirs, moved back to Taiwan.

Nadolski and Peterson said they liked the old-school look of the historic building and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to own it.

The building they bought just happened to be a former peanut factory. Nadolski said he reached out to historians in Johnson County and they told him the building used to be a packing plant for the Mission Peanut Factory in the 1950s.

“I’ve had it for six years and I still don’t know the entire story,” Nadolski said.

The space in Johnson County sits right next to Elevate Organic Salon + Spa. The loft is also near The Peanut, a local sports bar.

The inside of the Muntzel Building. The former peanut factory has been turned into a loft on AirBnb by owners Ryan Nadolski and Amanda Peterson.

A review written on AirBnB in September says this about the loft: “We loved this place so much. We had a group of 8 (our kids range 8-19) and there was enough space for everyone to relax during our downtime, and everyone had fun even just in the space with all the games and activities.

“It was beautiful, from the art to the simple decor, and special touches here and there. Even though we had no issues, Amanda was very communicative before-and even during our stay with suggestions on what to do! We all agreed we know where we will stay the next time we visit KC.”