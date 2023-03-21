Former Panthers QB Cam Newton announces he’ll throw at Auburn’s pro day

He’s back, again.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton announced on Twitter that he’ll be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday in an attempt to rejoin the NFL. The former league MVP has not started a game since 2021.

Newton wants to compete for a starting job. During the 53-second workout highlight he posted on social media Monday evening as part of his announcement, Newton said there “ain’t 32 (expletives) better than me, you dig?”

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs?” Newton said. “Don’t worry about it. I’m going to show you. I can’t wait to show you. I love it. I’ve seen a lot of people toying with the idea and it’s official: I will be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day Tuesday.”

Newton started five games for the Panthers in 2021 after quarterback Sam Darnold sustained a shoulder injury in Week 9. Darnold missed multiple weeks. Carolina needed a replacement and signed Newton. But the homecoming was underwhelming. Newton, who turns 34 in May, threw for 684 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions while running for 230 yards and five scores during an 0-5 stretch.

Even while sitting out the 2022 season, Newton has remained adamant he’s still an NFL starting quarterback. He’ll get a chance to prove himself in front of NFL coaches, executives, and evaluators at Auburn’s pro day.