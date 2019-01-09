Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy interested only in Jets job, report says

It’s Big Apple or bust for Mike McCarthy.

According to ESPN, the former Packers coach has no interest in any open NFL head-coaching gig other than the Jets'.

Former Packers’ HC Mike McCarthy doesn’t want to be considered, and isn’t pursuing, any other HC vacancy other than the New York Jets’, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2019

McCarthy, 55, was fired by Green Bay in early December after 12-plus seasons with the team. His relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to sour throughout the season, but a fresh start with a young, promising QB like Sam Darnold could be a nice match for both McCarthy and the Jets.

However, McCarthy’s affinity for the Jets may not be mutual. The team interviewed Kilff Kingsbury on Monday before he signed on with the Cardinals, and also has interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Dolphins coach Adam Gase, Cowboys secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard, former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

Reports suggest the Jets (like every other team in need of a coach) want an offensive-minded leader, and McCarthy’s resume (125-77-2 career record, nine trips to the playoffs and one Super Bowl ring) sticks out the most among New York’s gaggle of candidates.

McCarthy has made his intentions known. Now it's up to the Jets to make a decision.