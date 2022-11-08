Former Pacific FC captain Jamar Dixon moves into CPL team's front office

Former captain Jamar Dixon has moved into the Pacific FC front office as the Canadian Premier League club’s manager of football and player development.

Dixon, 33, announced Sept. 30 that this would be his last season as a player. The veteran midfielder and Pacific, which won the CPL title in 2021, lost 3-1 on aggregate to Atletico Ottawa in the 2022 playoff semifinals.

The club announced his new role Tuesday.

"Pacific FC has been such a big part of my life and I am excited to continue building the culture and squad, while implementing some of my own ideas from a different perspective," Dixon said in a statement. "Winning the championship last year showed how capable we are, and I look forward to bringing that positive energy to the front office, first team and our youth academy."

Dixon's role will include supporting the first team as well as working to develop local youth players through the Vancouver Island Wave program. He has already served as a youth coach for under-14 and under-16 teams in the Wave program.

Dixon made 62 appearances for Pacific in all competitions, serving as captain for two seasons. Internationally, he won three caps for Canada,

"Jamar is passionate about football in Canada and in particular about creating opportunities for young people," said Pacific managing director Paul Beirne. "As a young footballer he had to leave the country to pursue his dreams. He recognizes the opportunity to keep talent on home soil thanks to the development of the Canadian Premier League and will help steward that initiative for our club going forward."

Dixon got his start with the Victoria Highlanders in 2009. He also played in Finland and Sweden, and later with his hometown Ottawa Fury.

In other CPL news, Cavalry FC started work on its roster, announcing the departure of eight players: Elijah Adekugbe, Elliot Simmons, David Norman Jr., Joe Di Chiara, Tom Field and Anthony Novak, as well as Karifa Yao and Jean Aniel-Assi, who return to CF Montreal following the end of their loan spell with the Calgary-based team.

After leading Forge to a championship win over Atletico Ottawa, Bobby Smyrniotis has been named CPL manager of the month for October.

Forge's David Choiniere was named the league's player of the month after scoring in both the semifinal and final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022

The Canadian Press