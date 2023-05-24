Former Oxford professor Tariq Ramadan acquitted of rape and sexual coercion

Tariq Ramadan - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The prominent academic Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted on charges of rape and sexual coercion after a Swiss court found no evidence against him.

The former Oxford University professor had been accused of carrying out a brutal sexual attack on a Swiss woman in a Geneva hotel in 2008, as well as beatings and insults.

The plaintiff's lawyers immediately vowed to appeal the verdict.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

