Former Oregon star Sedona Prince entering transfer portal after opting out of WNBA Draft

Instead, Prince is headed to the transfer portal.

Prince rescinded her decision to enter the draft, the WNBA announced on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou , Prince has entered the transfer portal and will use her final season of eligibility.

Prince missed all of last season for Oregon after she tore a ligament in her elbow last fall. She underwent season-ending surgery in October , and the Ducks announced then that her career with the team was over.

The redshirt senior had one year of eligibility left, and her initial plan was to forgo that and focus on rehabbing her elbow before the WNBA draft.

“I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability,” she said in a statement last year . “I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care of my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career.”

Prince helped lead the Ducks to the Sweet 16 in 2021, the same year she went viral on social media for pointing out the inequities between the men’s and women’s tournaments that season .

Prince, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in her two seasons at Oregon. She transferred to the Ducks after missing her freshman season at Texas with a broken leg. Prince was a former top-10 recruit out of Liberty Hill, Texas. It’s unclear where Prince will end up, but there’s sure to be strong interest for her throughout the country.