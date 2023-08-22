Former Opec president bribed with Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton, corruption case claims

Diezani Alison-Madueke faces allegations of corruption from her time as Nigeria’s Minister for Petroleum Resources - JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

A former president of the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) accepted Cartier jewellery and Louise Vuitton handbags as bribes, the National Crime Agency has alleged.

Corruption charges have been levelled against Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is alleged to have not only received luxury goods but also benefited from chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, £100,000 in cash and private school fees.

Ms Alison-Madueke was a key figure in the Nigerian Government between 2010 and 2015, during which time she also became Opec’s first female president.

The NCA claims she accepted bribes during her time as Nigeria’s Minister for Petroleum Resources in exchange for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

Assets worth millions of pounds relating to the alleged offences have already been frozen as part of the ongoing investigation.

As head of Opec, she was responsible for overseeing 13 oil-producing countries in the middle east, South America and Africa – including Nigeria – which collectively controls 60pc of the oil traded on global markets.

Madueke has since moved to the UK and lives in St John’s Wood, London. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on October 2.

Andy Kelly, head of the NCA’s international corruption unit said: “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

In March this year, the NCA also provided evidence to the US Department of Justice that enabled them to recover assets totalling USD$53.1m (£42m) linked to Diezani Alison-Madueke’s alleged corruption.

ICU officers worked closely with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria during the investigation, as well as with the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre.

Andrew Penhale, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The CPS has authorised the NCA to charge Diezani Alison-Madueke with bribery offences.”