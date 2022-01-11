Former Olympian, Texas A&M track star Deon Lendore dies after car crash in Texas

Three-time Olympian Deon Lendore died on Monday after a car crash in Texas. He was 29. (Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images)

Olympic track star Deon Lendore died on Monday after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Texas, according to TMZ Sports.

He was 29.

Lendore was reportedly driving in Milam County — which sits between Austin and College Station — when his vehicle crossed the center line and “sideswiped a vehicle” traveling the other way. He then reportedly drifted over the center line a second time and crashed into a second car head-on.

Lendore, per the report, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car he hit head-on, a 65-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with “incapacitating injuries.” The first driver was not injured.

Lendore was a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago, and participated in the past three summer Games. He won a bronze medal in 2012, anchoring the island nation’s 4x400-meter relay in London. That relay team finished eighth at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

He was a 12-time All-American in college at Texas A&M, where he was currently serving as a volunteer coach. He won five indoor and outdoor national titles with the Aggies.

“Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track,” the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee said in a Facebook post.