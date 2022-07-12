Ex-Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass suffers facial fractures after being attacked in Los Angeles

Former U.S. Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass suffered multiple fractures in her face after she said she was randomly attacked by a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

Glass, who won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, said on Instagram Live that she was leaving lunch with a friend when a man threw a metal object from the street at her face.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on social media that officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The post said the suspect assaulted a female with an "unknown object," and that community members held down the suspect until police arrived. The LAPD confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that Glass is the unidentified woman from the social media post.

Glass said she had to receive stitches above her right eye and multiple fractures above and below the eye but her vision would be fine.

"I got really great stitching from the doctor," she said. "I have amazing friends and family around me supporting me."

The suspect, identified as Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, was booked on felony assault with a deadly weapon and is currently in custody with no bail warrant.

“USA Volleyball is appalled to learn of this weekend’s brutal attack on our Olympic medalist Kim Glass. Our thoughts are with her and we wish her a speedy recovery,” USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis said in a statement on Monday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-Olympian Kim Glass suffers facial fractures after attack in L.A.