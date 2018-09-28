Former Olympic boxer, Wall Street professional Jennifer Chieng signs MMA deal with Bellator

Jennifer Chieng (L), who was representing Micronesia, takes a right from Mikaela Mayer of the U.S. during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. (Getty Images)

Bellator signed a unique fighter on Friday.

Jennifer Chieng, who represented Micronesia in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and was the country’s flag bearer, signed a deal with Bellator and will make her debut next month. Chieng and Jessica Ruiz will each make their professional mixed martial arts debuts at Bellator 208 on Oct. 13 on Long Island, New York.

Chieng lost her opening-round match in the Olympics to Mikaela Mayer of the U.S. Mayer is now 7-0 as a boxer with four knockouts and is one of Top Rank’s elite prospects.

Chieng, 32, worked for seven years as a finance professional on Wall Street. She was voted the best female boxer at the 2015 Pacific Games, where she won a gold medal. She also won her weight class in the 2015 New York Golden Gloves tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

She trains at the Renzo Gracie Academy in New York.

