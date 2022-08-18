Former Ole Miss football player Luke Knox, brother of Bills TE Dawson Knox, has died at 22

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ole Miss Rebels
    Ole Miss Rebels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike MacIntyre
    American football player and coach

Luke Knox, a former Ole Miss football tight end and linebacker who transferred to FIU this offseason, has died, according to an announcement from FIU coach Mike MacIntyre on Thursday morning.

He was 22.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in a school release. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and prayers during this difficult time."

Ole Miss football has not yet issued a statement.

Knox, a former star at Brentwood Academy in Nashville, played at Ole Miss from 2018-21. He redshirted in 2018, playing in one game, before emerging as a contributor at linebacker in 2019 when MacIntyre was the Rebels' defensive coordinator. He made 10 tackles, two for loss, with two pass breakups as a redshirt freshman. He only made one tackle in 2020 and did not record any stats after converting to tight end before the 2021 season.

Knox's older brother Dawson played at Ole Miss from 2016-18 and has since emerged as a star tight end for the Buffalo Bills.

Bills coach Sean McDermott addressed Knox's death at his press conference Thursday.

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," McDermott said. "We're right there with him supporting him and his family. It's just tragic news. We love him and we support him and it's just unfortunate news this morning."

An outpour of support for Knox and his family has begun coming in from some of Knox's former Ole Miss teammates and coaches. Former Rebels Tariqious Tisdale, Jacquez Jones, Keidron Smith, Lakia Henry and Austrian Robinson as well as coach Tyrone Nix are among those who shared thoughts and memories about Knox on Twitter Thursday morning.

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Luke Knox dies: Former Ole Miss football player was 22

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FIU football player Knox, brother of Bills TE, dies at 22

    MIAMI (AP) FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. Knox, who studied business, was 22.

  • Firefighters Flee Wildfire in Eastern Spain as Over a Thousand Evacuated

    Firefighters were forced to flee raging flames from a wildfire in Spain’s Valencia region that has burned thousands of hectares and led to the evacuation of over a thousand people, footage posted on August 16 showed.In the footage, firefighters from the Castellon province can be seen escaping the flames in the town of Bejis, before returning to hose down the wildfire.Two wildfires in the Valencia region, the Bejis and Vall d’Ebon, have burned up to 17,000 hectares and led to the evacuation of more than 2,000 people by August 16, La Vanguardia reported.The Bejis Fire has forced evacuations from the towns of Bejis, Toras, Teresa and Sacanet. The evacuees are being housed in shelters, sports facilities, and homes of relatives, the President of the Valencian Government told media.The Vall d’Ebon Fire, located in the south of the Valencia region, has burned approximately 11,500 hectares and led to the evacuation of 1,500 people, El Mundo reported. Credit: Bombers Dipcas via Storyful

  • Pilot who died after exiting plane midflight appeared 'visibly upset' over emergency, NTSB says

    Charles Hew Crooks, 23, said he felt sick and needed air, federal investigators said. He was found dead after exiting the flight.

  • NTSB: Copilot who jumped from plane upset about hard landing

    A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot in command told federal investigators that his copilot “became visibly upset about the hard landing” in the minutes after they diverted to another airport for an emergency landing, the report stated. The incident occurred July 29 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

  • Dodgers broadcaster suffered a broken wrist after going down Brewers mascot’s slide

    There is no padding on the wall at the end of the slide as the Dodgers broadcaster learned the hard way.

  • Florida International LB Luke Knox dies at 22

    Knox transferred to Florida International from Ole Miss. He's the brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox.

  • UFC 278 free fight: Kamaru Usman outpoints Colby Covington in heated rematch

    Watch Kamaru Usman go toe to toe with Colby Covington at UFC 268.

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Watch a Trailer for Sidney, the Documentary About Sidney Poitier

    Oprah Winfrey produced the film, which is set to premiere in theaters and on Apple TV on September 23. Here's how to watch.

  • Devin Booker Leaves Cheeky Comment on Kendall Jenner's Latest Bikini Photos

    The comment comes after a series of sightings of the pair following reports in June that they had split up

  • Donaldson hits walk-off slam in 10th, Yankees beat Rays 8-7

    The Yankees were poised to extend their recent misery on a long night against the Rays. Then one swing from Josh Donaldson changed everything. Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the clock struck midnight, and struggling New York salvaged an 8-7 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

  • Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. As part of the settlemen

  • Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case

    NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal with prosecutors that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall. Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 of the charges he faced in the case. In a low, somewhat hoarse voice, he admitted taking in over $1.7 million worth of untaxed perks -- including school tuition for his grandchildren, free rent

  • AP sources: Talks on possible Watson settlement progress

    Talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association on a discipline settlement for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have progressed. The sides are seeking a compromise before any punishment is handed down by Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general who was appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell to rule on the league's appeal of a six-game suspension already imposed on Watson by an independent disciplinary officer. Last week, the AP was told Watson was willing to accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine.

  • Tamra Judge Closes CUT Fitness After Nearly 10 Years in Business: 'It's Sad'

    Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge opened the personal fitness studio in 2013

  • Jaguars release veteran NT Malcom Brown, save $3M in 2022

    Coming off a career year and still well shy of his 30th birthday, Malcom Brown should be able to help an NFL team this season. It just won't be Jacksonville. The Jaguars released the veteran defensive tackle Wednesday, a move that will save the franchise $3 million in 2022.

  • Wendy Williams had to be told several times her show had been canceled, execs say

    Insiders reported multiple talks with the host in which she seemed to repeatedly forget that her show was canceled, amid other behind-the-scenes stories from the final season.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Ontario hockey teams to restart OHL ONSIDE sexual assault training program after pandemic pause

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ONSIDE program, which provides players with training to increase understanding and awareness about sexual harassment and assault, returns this fall after a hiatus the organization said was due to pandemic restrictions. The program has not run since 2019, following the cancelled 2020 season and 2021 restrictions on in-person training. Announcement of the resumption of the ONSIDE program comes as some hockey organizations in Canada face scrutiny over the lack of tra