Former Oilers, Canucks centre Ryan Spooner signs with Switzerland's HC Lugano

LUGANO, Switzerland — Following a trying NHL season that saw him traded twice and ended with his contract getting bought out, Ryan Spooner is heading to Europe.

HC Lugano of Switzerland's top division announced Wednesday on Twitter that the 27-year-old centre has signed with the club for the 2019-20 campaign.

A forgettable eight-month stretch for Spooner started when he was acquired by the Edmonton Oilers from the New York Rangers for forward Ryan Strome on Nov. 16. The Oilers then demoted Spooner to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors after he put up just two goals and an assist in 25 games.

Edmonton subsequently traded the Ottawa native to the Vancouver Canucks for centre Sam Gagner, who was also playing in the AHL at the time, on Feb. 16.

Spooner registered just four assists in 11 games with the Canucks, giving him a combined three goals and nine points in 53 NHL contests in 2018-19.

The Canucks placed him on waivers last month in order to buy out the final year of his contact, making Spooner an unrestricted free agent.

Spooner signed a two-year, US$8-million contract with the Rangers as a restricted free agent last summer.

According to capfriendly.com, the Canucks will pay $1,033,333 to Spooner in both 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Drafted 45th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2010, he's scored 48 goals and 167 points in 325 regular-season NHL games to go along with two assists in four playoff outings.

The Canadian Press