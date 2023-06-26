Former Ohio State LB Darron Lee issued arrest warrant after failing to appear in court

Former Ohio State linebacker and NFL first-round draft pick Darron Lee was issued an arrest warrant Monday by a Franklin County (Ohio) judge after he failed to appear in court to face domestic violence charges.

Lee, 28, was arrested April 3 and charged with domestic violence related to two separate incidents.

Both incidents happened at a home in Dublin, Ohio. Lee is facing two counts each of misdemeanor domestic violence and misdemeanor assault. One of the incidents occurred on Oct. 17. The other occurred on April 3 and police were called by a female relative.

According to court records, the police were called after Lee allegedly punched the woman multiple times in the head. Both the female relative and the mother of Lee’s child called the police.

The case was scheduled for trial earlier this month, but Judge James Green issued a continuance on June 5. The trial was rescheduled for Monday. When Lee did not appear, Judge Green issued the arrest warrant. Lee's current address is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to court documents.

Lee’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Lee, who graduated from New Albany (Ohio) High School, was a key player on Ohio State’s 2014 national championship team. He was an under-the-radar recruit championed by then-defensive coordinator Luke Fickell. Lee quickly blossomed into a star linebacker.

He was the defensive Most Valuable Player in Ohio State’s 42-35 College Football Playoff semifinal victory over Alabama.

Lee was a first-round pick as the 20th overall selection by the New York Jets, but he struggled in the NFL. The Jets traded him to Kansas City in 2019. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl that season, but Lee was on the inactive list for that game.

