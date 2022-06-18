Former Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death at Bowling Green State University

Sheridan Hendrix, The Columbus Dispatch
·3 min read

Five former Bowling Green State University fraternity members convicted in the hazing death of Stone Foltz were sentenced Thursday in Ohio, with three receiving jail time.

Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, was rushing Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in early 2021. As part of the pledging process, Foltz attended an initiation event March 4, 2021, during which he drank an entire bottle of alcohol.

He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the fraternity dropped him off at his apartment, and he died three days after being put on life support.

In an emotional plea, Foltz’s father, Cory, asked Judge Kuhlman to sentence the men to the maximum allowed under Ohio law. Reckless homicide is punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines in the state.

The longest prison sentence given was 28 days in jail.

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York; Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland; and Ben Boyers, 21, of Sylvania, Ohio, had all pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and hazing counts. Dunson and Boyers also pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, while Dunson also admitted to tampering with evidence.

PREVIOUSLY:Eight people indicted in fraternity hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz

HAZING: Two fraternity deaths in two months. COVID-19 didn't stop hazing – it may have hid it from 'watchful eyes'

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio, both pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and hazing. Lehane also admitted to obstructing official business.

Prizel was sentenced to 28 days in jail and two years' probation. Dunson, who served as president of the fraternity's chapter, received a 21-day jail term and three years of probation. Sweeney was given a two-week jail sentence and two years of probation.

Boyers and Lehane were each sentenced to two years' probation.

All five men were also sentenced to serve 28 days of house arrest and 100 hours of community service.

Three other men have yet to be sentenced.

Jacob Krinn, 21, of Delaware, and Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, Ohio, stood trial last month and were convicted by a jury of several lesser charges, including hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. They will be sentenced in July.

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio, was convicted of obstructing justice and hazing. He faces up to one year in prison, and will be sentenced later this month.

Cory and Shari Foltz, the parents of Stone Foltz, during the sentence hearing for the fraternity members charged in their son's death.
Cory and Shari Foltz, the parents of Stone Foltz, during the sentence hearing for the fraternity members charged in their son's death.

Foltz's parents, Shari and Cory, said after Thursday's sentencings that while this may be the conclusion for the men who were convicted, there will be no closure for their family until hazing is eradicated from college campuses.

“Universities and Greek organizations must be held accountable for creating and supporting environments that allow hazing to thrive. Stone and countless other students have been tragically injured or killed because people in power refuse to protect them," they said in a statement.

Rex Elliot and Sean Alto, Columbus-based attorneys for the Foltz family, said there are no winners in this case.

“These young men now have criminal records that will follow them for the rest of their lives. Their acts were senseless and completely preventable," they said. "But these young men were acting within a system created for them by adults."

Contact Sheridan Hendrix: Shendrix@dispatch.com

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Former Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death at BGSU

