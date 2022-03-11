Former officer and victim advocate charged with sexual offences against client 30 years his junior

Bill Kaye was the program coordinator with the Domestic Violence Action Team when he started a sexual relationship with one of his clients, according to the alleged victim. (Charlotte Dumoulin/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A retired Lethbridge police officer and former head of a victim's advocacy group has been charged with sexual assault, accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his clients who is a domestic violence survivor.

RCMP have charged Bill Kaye, 63, with sexual assault, breach of trust and criminal harassment for incidents that allegedly took place between December 2017 and April 2018.

At the time, Kaye was program coordinator and co-chair of the Domestic Violence Action Team in Lethbridge.

When Kaye met his alleged victim, she was 25 and he was 58 years old.

The woman previously told CBC News that she felt forced into a sexual relationship with Kaye because he was assigned to her case as a victim's advocate to help her navigate the court system.

CBC News first reported on the relationship in February 2021 and has called the woman Emma in order to protect her identity.

Emma first reported the alleged abuse to the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS), Kaye's former employer, but said that she wasn't taken seriously and was told she was simply the victim of regret.

She says the officer who took Emma's statement refused to stop referring to Kaye as "Inspector Kaye."

Eventually, after complaints from Emma, RCMP took over the case.

"As this incident had occurred in Lethbridge, jurisdiction for the investigation was with the Lethbridge Police Service, however, as the individual identified as a suspect in the investigation was a retired LPS officer, the investigation remained with the Alberta RCMP at the request of LPS," said RCMP in a release.

