Former nurses union boss condemns strike action

Telegraph cartoon

The former leader of the nurses union has condemned its strikes and claimed the Royal College of Nursing is taking action not backed by most of its members.

Dr Peter Carter, who led the union for seven years, said its strategy had left nurses “war-weary” and “confused”.

The former general secretary added he had been inundated with messages from staff who were unhappy about the approach being taken by the union, and the risks posed to patients.

Speaking as strikes crippled hospitals across England, he told the Telegraph that he - and many nurses - were extremely concerned by the measures being taken in their name.

The latest walkouts initially had no exclusions - known as derogations - for critical departments such as A&E units.

Even after some last minute exemptions were introduced, cancer services were subject to the walkout for the first time.

Dr Carter said: “In the last few days, I've had an awful lot of texts and emails from a lot of nurses who were really unhappy about the lack of derogations.” He added that some nurses had told him they had never dreamt that walkouts would be allowed to hit critical services.

“I can't see nurses wanting to walk out of a neonatal unit,” he added.

In a last-minute climb down on Sunday, the RCN agreed to allow some staff to provide additional support to hospitals.

But one hospital boss in Essex warned on Monday that staff had refused to come back to work in intensive care wards on Sunday night, despite being granted an exemption from the union.

It is understood two nurses returned to the wards on Monday morning.

Dr Carter, who led the RCN from 2007 to 2015 and is now an independent healthcare consultant, said the “last-minute” nature of exemptions had left major risks and warned the damage caused would be significant.

“Hundreds and thousands of people are getting their operations and appointments cancelled.

“Administrative staff have been getting abuse [while] making phone calls to make all these cancellations in recent days,” he added.

Estimates suggest more than half a million appointments and operations have now been cancelled as a result of NHS strikes.

Dr Peter Carter, former general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing - Peter Payne/Peter Payne

Union members 'confused where this is going'

Last Thursday, the Government won a High Court battle to reduce the length of the latest action - forcing it to end at 23.59 on Monday, rather than 24 hours later.

It came after the judge ruled that the union had been “incompetent when looking at the calendar” and should have realised that its six-month mandate expired on Monday May 1.

Dr Carter suggested the failure of the union to understand strikes legislation, or concede when the issue was highlighted, may have cost the public dearly - with the legal ruling coming too late for thousands of appointments to be rescheduled.

This, combined with the last-minute nature of exemptions to protect services, meant major damage inflicted needlessly, he said. “In many respects, it was just too late for these changes to be taken: the die was cast,” Dr Carter added.

He also questioned why the RCN had delayed for a week before failing to make any legal argument to the Court to defend their position.

“The regulations are perfectly clear. I looked them up, it was clear [the mandate expired] six months from the end of the ballot. If the RCN wasn't able to contest it, why not make an earlier decision?” he said.

The former RCN general secretary, who before that was an NHS chief executive, said the union’s strategy had left many nurses baffled, and suggested support was draining away.

“I think the membership is very confused about where all of this is going. I think nurses are war-weary,” Dr Carter added.

The vote for strike action saw 55.5 per cent in favour, on a turnout of 60 per cent - meaning around one in three were in favour.

Dr Carter said: “The membership is very split on this. When you look at the numbers, more than a third of them didn't vote at all. The majority didn't vote for strike action, or else didn't vote at all.”

Votes were counted on a trust-by-trust basis, meaning that strikes were able to go ahead in areas with high union support, and as a result around half of hospitals were not affected.

It is likely that the RCN’s next ballot will be done on a national basis, meaning nurses could strike in every hospital. However it is seen as likely to reduce the chance of the vote being won as the threshold to pass is harder to reach.

On Tuesday the NHS Staff Council, which brings the major unions together, will vote on whether to accept the pay deal offered by the Government - a five per cent increase for 2023/24 plus a one-off payment between £1,655 and £3,800 for the current financial year.

Dr Carter said he expected the majority in the Council to back the deal, meaning more than 1.3 million staff will start getting extra money in their pay packets within weeks.

“If the Staff Council votes to accept it, then I think that will diminish the appetite [of nurses] to take it further,” he added.

Rejecting the criticism from the former leader, an RCN source claimed Dr Carter is now a “deeply discredited figure”.

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, said on Monday he was “cautiously optimistic” the Council would vote in favour of the deal.

“But I think it's right to wait until Tuesday for the Staff Council to meet and this strike is premature,” he said. “I think it's disrespectful to the other trade unions. I think the RCN should have waited.”

Nurses 'will continue to make a stand'

Pat Cullen, the current RCN general secretary, said on Monday that members would be balloted again in May and action would not finish until they get a new pay offer.

Speaking from a picket line outside the University College Hospital in London, she said: “It will end when our Government [does] the decent thing for nurses, does the decent thing for the people of England and actually does the decent thing for the NHS.

“Until [the Government] does that, our nursing staff will continue to stand on picket lines, losing pay and making sure that their voices are heard for their patients.”

Later Ms Cullen said the result of the Staff Council meeting appeared to be a “foregone conclusion”.

She said: “Different unions and different professions came to different, but respectable, conclusions on this pay offer.

“The deal being accepted by others does not alter the clear fact that nursing staff, as the largest part of the NHS workforce, remain in dispute with the Government over unfair pay and unsafe staffing.”

An RCN spokesperson said the union had reached a “record number” of members, including 3,000 new ones last week following the rejection of the pay offer.

“We will always be led by them,” they said. “They have spoken loudly and clearly that they are not satisfied by the Government’s pay offer and they are prepared to continue taking action to secure fair pay and safe staffing levels in our NHS.”

Separately, Mr Barclay will meet with junior doctors’ leaders on Tuesday to begin pay talks after they walked out for 96-hours last month.

Dr Rob Laurenson, co-chair of the British Medical Association’s junior doctors’ committee (JDC), has suggested in recent days they are still pushing for a 35 per cent pay rise to restore wages to 2008 levels.

Mr Barclay had initially refused to meet with the BMA until they moved away from this demand, which he deemed “unreasonable”.

Doctors 'feel conflicted'

However, the committee chairs are facing a backlash from members who have raised concerns about the impact of their strikes on patients.

During a Q&A session at the JDC’s conference on Saturday, paediatric doctors said the strike had had a “negative impact” on them and they felt “conflicted” about the action.

“They have no clinics nor elective work to cancel and several juniors have decided not to strike,” according to an anonymous question read out during the session. “They felt really bad about it.”

“They feel they’ve not been listened to and they’re conflicted with what they can do,” it added.

Dr Vivek Trivedi, JDC co-chair, said the BMA is “thinking about patient safety” and their aim “is not to cause distress to our colleagues”.

“But industrial action by nature is designed to cause disruption,” he added.

Dr Laurenson responded: “If we can't demonstrate our worth when at work and going above and beyond, we must demonstrate it by removing our labour and that includes all junior doctors in all services.”

During the panel discussion Dr Laurenson also suggested the union plans to re-ballot members to continue strikes.

“We'll be looking at rebalancing, we'll be looking at extending our mandate, and we'll just keep going and going... until you guys put your thumbs up or put your thumbs down [to an offer]... we're prepared to do that,” he said.