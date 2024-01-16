Former Norwich player Snodgrass retires

Robert Snodgrass made 74 appearances for Norwich and scored 14 goals

Former Norwich City winger Robert Snodgrass has announced that he has retired from playing.

Snodgrass revealed on social media that he is calling time on a career that spanned 20 years.

He joined the then top-flight Canaries from Leeds United in July 2012 and spent two years at the club before leaving to join Hull City in 2014.

The Scotland international was named player of the season for the 2013/14 campaign and scored seven goals in 34 appearances as City were relegated from the Premier League.

He went on to play for West Ham United, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Luton Town and Heart of Midlothian.