Former Northern Illinois basketball point guard David Coit to play for KU this season

High scoring former Northern Illinois point guard David “Diggy” Coit, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior from Columbus, New Jersey, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 1, has decided to play basketball at Kansas during the 2024-25 season.

Coit averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last season, earning third-team all-MAC honors for the (11-20) Huskies. He hit 200 of 492 shots for 40.7%. Also, he cashed 94 of 279 3s for 33.7%. He went 108 of 122 from the line for a sizzling 88.5% and played an average of 37.0 minutes per contest a year ago.

Coit, who also had 27 steals and six blocks in 2023-24, made the announcement on Friday night on Joe Tipton’s Twitter account.

The Star confirmed the report.

Sources told The Star the plan is for Coit to play and not redshirt. It is believed he has one year of eligibility remaining. He attended a junior college his freshman year then played the past two years at Northern Illinois.

Coit scored a career-high 37 points in a win over Buffalo on March 8. He also had 35 points against Akron, 34 against DePaul and 32 against Western Michigan. He converted a career-high eight 3-pointers versus DePaul and hit 6 of 7 versus Iowa.

He reportedly heard from Villanova, Arkansas, Texas A&M, TCU, Louisville, Utah, Washington State and Oregon State since entering the portal.

“Coit started the last two years with the Huskies, coming off averaging 20.8 ppg and 3.4 apg. The 5-11 guard was a multi-time all-MAC performer and a high-volume scorer at the mid-major level,” wrote Tristan Freeman of bustingbrackets.com.

His transfer waiver to be able to play immediately was approved by the NCAA on July 18.

Coit averaged 30.6 points per game in 2021-22 at Atlantic Cape Community College. He led the country in scoring at the NJCAA Division III level .

Coit was not ranked as a member of the class of 2020. He played high school basketball at Columbus (New Jersey) Scotland Campus.

Northern Illinois coach Rashon Burno had this to say about Coit to northernstar.info his sophomore season: “He has a hunger to get better on and off the court. He’s a guy that will ask a million questions. He’s very inquisitive, but he’s also very coachable because he wants to do his very, very best, and that’s a pleasure to be around. He sees the floor, and he can also score himself.”

The Jayhawks now have 13 scholarship players on the roster for the 2024-25 season. Teams are currently allowed to have 13 on scholarship with the number expected to grow to 15 for the 2025-26 season. The Jayhawks have six walk-ons on the team.

KU has added transfers in Coit plus Shakeel Moore (Mississippi State), Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State), AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Rylan Griffen (Alabama) and Noah Shelby (Rice). KU’s guard depth took a hit when Elmarko Jackson suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon this summer.