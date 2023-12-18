Former North Carolina basketball star Eric Montross dies at 52

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Former North Carolina center Eric Montross, who helped the Tar Heels win the 1993 men's basketball title, died after battling cancer, his family announced Monday. He was 52.

The Montross family, who released a statement through North Carolina athletics, said he died Sunday at home in Chapel Hill, N.C.

"Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace," the Montross family said.

Montross, who played for several NBA teams was born Sept. 23, 1971, in Indianapolis. He attended Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis and then played for the Tar Heels.

The former 7-foot center averaged 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in four seasons with the Tar Heels. He averaged a career-high 15.8 points per game during their 1992-93 championship season.

Montross was a two-time All-American in college. He then joined the Boston Celtics as the No. 9 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. He averaged a career-high 10 points in his first season with the Celtics, earning All-Rookie team honors.

Montross averaged 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game over 465 career appearances in the NBA. In addition to the Celtics, he played for the Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

He announced his retirement from the NBA in 2003. He then worked as as color commentator for the Tar Heel Sports Network.

"Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age," the Tar Heels said.

"Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court.

"He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the university and Chapel Hill."

Montross is survived by his wife, Laura, daughters Sarah and Megan, and son Andrew.