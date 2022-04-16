  • Oops!
Former No. 1 recruit Emoni Bates leaves Memphis, enters transfer portal

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Emoni Bates
    American basketball player

Memphis freshman forward Emoni Bates announced Saturday he is entering the transfer portal.

Bates was ranked the No. 1 high school recruit in the 2022 class, but decided to reclassify and attend Memphis under head coach Penny Hardaway. He was originally a Michigan State recruit, announcing in April 2021 that he was reopening his commitment.

"I'd like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger," Bates said on social media. "Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you!"

Memphis&#39; Emoni Bates (1) grabs a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Kentucky, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
Bates played in only 18 games and averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds a game for the Tigers. He missed the majority of the season with a back injury.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former No. 1 recruit Emoni Bates leaves Memphis, enters transfer portal

