Former Nittany Lion 157-pounder returns to Penn State wrestling

Penn State wrestling may have filled one of its biggest holes in its 2021-2022 lineup Thursday night. Former Nittany Lion 157-pounder Brady Berge announced he will be leaving his post as an assistant coach at South Dakota State to rejoin the Penn State wrestling team. Berge made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

“Over the past months, I have felt that hunger to compete again,” Berge’s statement read. “A desire to finish what I started and one final shot to accomplish a childhood dream.”

The 157-pounder announced in April that he wass stepping away from the sport after qualifying for the NCAA Wrestling Championships twice. It seemed the last time Berge would take the mat in a Penn State singlet was at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships when he medically forfeited after suffering an injury.

His return could allow for closure on a career that had been marred with injuries.

Berge went 31-9 in his first stint as a Nittany Lion and could help at 157 pounds where Penn State has struggled this season.

He will wrestle this spring with the program before returning to South Dakota State to coach at the conclusion of the semester.