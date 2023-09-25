Former Niagara Region CAO's presentation removed from agenda by council

Former Niagara Region chief administrative officer Harry Schlange says he is very disappointed that a presentation he was scheduled to make to last week’s regional council meeting was removed from the evening’s agenda.

Registered to speak as a Niagara-on-the-Lake resident, Schlange was set to deliver a strategy he hoped council would consider – one that he believes would result in the regional government saving $250 million over 10 years if it were to amalgamate to a one-city, single-tier entity with one mayor and 16 full-time councillors.

Schlange retired from his most recent role in Niagara as the CAO of the Town of Grimsby late last year. He was also previously the head administrator of Fort Erie. Outside of the region, he was CAO with the City of Brampton, with departures having been surrounded by controversy.

At the beginning of the Thursday’s meeting, when council was tasked with adopting the agenda, a point of order was brought forward by Lincoln Coun. Rob Foster, who said the presentation was out of line and was not relevant to the agenda item it was in response to – a second quarter financial update for 2023.

Foster said the presentation “fails to meet the basic criteria required for council,” which is that delegates need to provide information that is “relevant to the item in question.”

He said Schlange’s presentation had nothing to do with the financial update staff was providing to council.

Chair Jim Bradley agreed and allowed the presentation to be deleted from the agenda. A vote was not taken by council.

In an interview Friday, Schlange said he believes the plan he put together is relevant to the staff report.

“I actually felt because I did such a financial analysis, it was something they might want to consider,” he told The Local.

Schlange said the region is “not interested in listening to different views” and that the government is “more worried about process than progress.”

Schlange had brought an entourage of about 25 people with him the meeting, whom he described as “retired people” who “care about the future” of Niagara.

He also called them “people who never go to council.”

Schlange said he has no intention of asking to be put on an agenda directly addressing amalgamation. “Apathy” has set in, he said. Instead, Schlange will work with local business and community leaders who may want to hear his plan, he said.

Schlange was one of 16 individuals registered to speak on multiple topics on the meeting agenda, all of whom were limited to five minutes when it came to delivering their remarks.

He said he would have been able to squeeze his presentation into that tight allotment.

“I rehearsed it all week to make sure I could do it in only five minutes,” he said, adding he is also displeased that two other delegates registered to speak to a report about declaring intimate partner violence as an epidemic were given the chance to take the podium even though they requested to speak after the deadline to do so.

Daryl Barnhart, executive officer with chair Bradley’s office, said council “regularly allows delegation requests submitted after the deadline to proceed, provided the content directly relates to something on the agenda.”

He reiterated Foster’s point of order about the subject matter of Schlange’s presentation.

“To be absolutely clear, there was not an issue with the timing of Mr. Schlange’s submission,” said Barnhart, adding “it was the content that council decided was not applicable to the agenda before them.”

While challenging the relevance of the presentation, Foster didn’t name Schlange and called him a “lobbyist.”

In an interview Friday, Foster told The Local that he referred to Schlange as this because he was “trying to influence legislation in some form or another,” and that he should have identified himself as someone who is lobbying.

Schlange takes exception to Foster referring to him as a lobbyist.

The region approved its Lobbyist Registry bylaw last April.

Lobbyist activity is described by the region as “any substantive form of communication, including a formal meeting, email, letter, phone call or meaningful dialogue or exchange that materially advances a matter that is defined as lobbying, whether in a formal or an informal setting.”

The region also says on its website that if “you are an individual who is paid or represents a business or financial interest and are communicating with a public officer holder with the goal of trying to influence any legislative action including development, introduction, passage, defeat, amendment or repeal of a by-law, motion, resolution or the outcome of a decision on any matter before Council or a Committee of Council, or Councillor or staff member acting under delegated authority,” then you are required to register your activity with the Lobbyist Registry.

Schlange said he does not fall into this category.

“I did this on my own. I was a lot of work, and I’m not being paid by anyone,” he said.

In a statement Friday, Bradley said regional council wants to hear from all members of the public, “but we also have to practise fair agenda management to facilitate a good meeting.”

He agreed with Coun. Foster and said all delegations must directly relate to a matter that is on the agenda.

After carefully reviewing the materials which accompanied Mr. Schlange’s delegation request, Bradley ruled in favour of Coun. Foster’s point of order and said he “agreed that the delegate’s content was not related to the Q2 financial update, and was on a separate topic.”

Bradley also told The Local that “over the last several days many councillors had raised concerns” with him regarding the “applicability of Mr. Schlange’s presentation, and suggested that it was not the appropriate venue for it proceed.”

Delegation submissions are “routinely declined for this same reason” and regional council must “treat all members of the public equally,” said Bradley.

As a “professional courtesy,” Schlange was informed of council’s concerns before the meeting and received advice that his content would be “more appropriately received at a future meeting where his presentation would be more on topic,” added the regional chair. “As we move forward, I expect there will be ample and more appropriate opportunities for members of the public to weigh in on the topic of governance.”

Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara-on-the-Lake Local