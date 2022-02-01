Former NHLer Reid Boucher sentenced in sex assault case involving 12-year-old

Former NHL and current KHL player Reid Boucher was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. (Getty)

Former NHL player Reid Boucher, who sexually abused a 12-year-old when he was a 17-year-old member of the U.S. National Team Development Program, was sentenced in closed court on Monday.

Boucher will serve four years of probation and a one-year suspended sentence provided that he completes the probation period without incident, his attorney, Pamella Szydlak, confirmed to Darcie Moran of the Detroit Free Press. He pled guilty to third-degree criminal sexual assault against a minor in December 2021, an offense that usually carries up to 15 years in prison.

Because Boucher was 17 at the time of the assault, Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Patrick Conlin agreed to sentence him under the youthful trainee designation.

"I'm so glad that even if this wasn't the outcome that I was hoping for, that it worked out in the end, in some capacity," the victim, now 23, said during an impact statement Monday.

Shortly after Boucher’s name was erased from the Ontario Hockey League’s Sarnia Sting’s team record book in January, two more women came forward to The Athletic’s Katie Strang, alleging that Boucher tried to solicit sexually explicit photos from them over Facebook, when he was 21 years old and they were 15 and 17, respectively.

At the time of this filing, no civil or criminal action has been taken against Boucher regarding the allegations levied against him by the two women.

