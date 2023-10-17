Former NFL star Terrell Owens hit by car after argument with man in California

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was hit by a vehicle in Calabasas, California, on Monday night after he got into an argument with a man, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

Owens got into an argument with the unidentified man while playing a pickup basketball game, and later on, the man drove his vehicle into the former NFL wide receiver, authorities said. Owens did not require medical assistance.

A report was taken afterward, and law enforcement authorities are investigating the incident as a deliberate act. Authorities did not disclose what charges the man could face, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

A 15-year NFL veteran with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, who racked up 15,934 and 153 touchdowns in his career, Owens was involved in another incident in Southern California in November.

In a fight caught on camera, Owens was seen punching a man in a CVS parking lot. Owens told The Associated Press he acted in self-defense after the man "made offensive gestures and threatening statements" to him and a fan. When he tried de-escalate the situation by walking out of the drugstore, Owens said the man followed. He said the man "swung at me first" before he "felt obligated to prevent the aggressor from becoming more violent."

A five-time NFL first-team All Pro selection who made six Pro Bowls, Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

